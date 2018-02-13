Court grants Talal Chaudhry five days to hire a lawyer in contempt case

Islamabad: Supreme Court has granted five days to Interior Minister Talal Chaudhary to arrange a lawyer in court contempt case.

Earlier, Talal Chaudhary requested court to grant him time to arrange a lawyer.

Three-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz Afzaal on Tuesday heard the contempt of court case against Talal Chaudhary.

Chaudhary in the court stated that the council that had to come with him, is no longer remain in this world.

He requested the court grant him some days for a new council, upon which he was been granted five days.

The court adjourned the contempt hearing case against Talal Chaudhary till February 19.

