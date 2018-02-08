Court extends bail of PTI leaders over Parliament, PTV assault case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-corruption court (ATC) has extended the bail of five leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) over the Parliament and PTV assault case and SSP’s terror attack.

On Thursday, court heard four case including Parliament and PTV assault case. PTI’s six leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheeren Mazari, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood were present in the court.

PTI’s leader had requested the court to extend intermediate bail, to which the court today approved their request.

Prosecutor said,”The investigation would be conducted against the suspects, after getting order from court”

“Three people lost their lives and 26 were injured in the PTI’s protest,” he added.

After the hearing, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they had been charged with fabricated allegations, government’s advocates had no prove against them.

