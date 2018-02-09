Coup between Pak, US can resolve Afghan conflict : Ahsan

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan and Afghanistan are associated with each other and both countries can mutually resolve their problems.

Talking to media in Washington, he said Pakistan wants to maintain good relations with all its neighbours for the sake of peace in the region.

He said that the United States has the importance for Pakistan and both countries can play a good role for peace in Afghanistan.

The Minister said there is a significant improvement in the economy of Pakistan and we are carrying forward China-Pakistan Economic Corridor successfully.

He said that foreign investors are evincing keen interest in CPEC projects.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan cannot ignore its security concerns; however we are also not interested in arms race in the region.

He said that his visit to the US has helped to highlight the point of view of Pakistan.

The Minister said regional sovereignty should be respected and policy to pressure Pakistan will not prove successful.

He further said that international community can overcome challenge of violence through joint efforts and Pakistan is equally committed to curb this menace from society.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Washington Post, Interior Minister has said that Pakistan and the United States need to take extra steps to build confidence.

He said the solution to Afghan conflict is not possible without close cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is taking actions against all terrorist groups without any discrimination.

