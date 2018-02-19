Country witnesses massive growth in last four & half years: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated that the government would complete its term as it has functioned in a transparent way while serving the public.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the country has witnessed massive growth during the last four and half years.

The Prime Minister said the instability in the form of Dharnas and the Panama case and its decision, created uncertainty in the country. He said the government took effective measures and now the issues are under control.

The Prime Minster vehemently opposed the suggestion about a presidential form of government. He said this system is not capable of steering the country out of the emerging issues and dangerous for its stability.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said after the devolution of powers, the provinces ought to develop their capacity and show their performance. He said the provincial governments which fail to comply with their mandate, would meet failure at the end.

He said among all provinces, only Punjab has been performing well. The Prime Minister dispelled the suggestion to approach the International Monetary Fund, saying the country has other resources to tap for its financial needs.

About the load-shedding issue in the upcoming summer season, he maintained that the government has added about 10,400 MW power in the national grid by enhancing the generation capacity.—PPI

