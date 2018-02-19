Confrontation among institutions will not serve country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that limit of every institution is defined in the constitution and they will have to remain within them.

Responding to a point of order in the National Assembly, he said any confrontation among institutions will not serve the country.

He said that according to news reports, today elected representatives are dubbed as thieves, dacoits and mafia in courts.

He said I pray that these reports may be wrong. He said government functionaries are summoned in courts and insulted that is why they are reluctant to take any initiative.

He said that the House should debate whether it has the right to legislate and whether the government has powers to take decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Shah said that Parliament has the right to legislate and we have always talked of supremacy of the Parliament.

He said everyone should accept parliaments’ decisions. He said Parliament legislation can be interpreted not rejected.

