RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed to facilitate to tribal brethren in the payment of compensation amount.

According to ISPR, he said that CNIC should be used in place of Watan Cards for payment purpose to TDPs.

He said that only CNIC will be taken as ID document and those who are not carrying CNIC can use Watan Card till 31st May this year and obtain CNIC by then.

