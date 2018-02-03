CJP urge judges to dispense justice to masses

Chief Justice of Pakistsan Mian Saqib Nisar has said that any impediment including unfavorable working conditions should not come in the way of judges to dispense justice to the masses.

Addressing the meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee in Islamabad today, the chief justice said that the judges should serve the masses with passion and honesty.

He pointed out that the judiciary is an important organ of the state and it has to fulfill its responsibilities.

The Chief Justice said that constitution is the supreme document whilst parliament which frames laws is the supreme institution. He said we are subservient to the laws formulated by the parliament. He said the judges should have full grasp over the laws.

The Chief Justice said that the judiciary is bound to decide cases in accordance with the laws.

