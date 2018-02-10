CJP directs ATC to give verdict in Zainab case within 7 days

Chief Justice, Justice Saqib Nisar has directed the special anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Zainab murder case, to give its verdict, in seven days.

Hearing was held at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry today (Saturday).

Inspector General Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan apprised the three member bench that challan of accused Imran Ali has been submitted in the anti-terrorism court.

The Chief Justice said if anyone has a complaint regarding the Zainab murder case, he can submit his application in the court.

