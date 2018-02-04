Chitral: PM Abbassi inaugurates Golen Gol Hydropower project

CHITRAL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi inaugurated the Golen Gol Hydropower project in Chitral on Sunday.

First unit of the project with generation capacity of 36 megawatt is exclusively meant to provide electricity to Chitral town and adjacent areas.

This quantum of electricity is three times more than the present requirements of Chitral and will also cater for the surge in electricity demand in future.

In the wake of devastating floods of 2015 in Chitral, the federal government had directed WAPDA to supply electricity generated from the first unit of the project to the area to meet the energy requirements and for socio-economic development of the backward and far flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

Golen Gol hydrpower project will result in a new era of progress and prosperity in Chitral besides stabilizing the national economy by providing low cost and environment friendly electricity to the National Grid.

The total installed generation capacity of the project is one hundred and eight megwatt with three generating units each of them having a capacity of thirty six megwatt.

The first unit has been completed while the second and third will be commissioned in March and May this year.

The project will provide 436 million units of electricity to the national grid every year. Benefits of the project have been estimated at 3.7 billion rupees per annum.— Radio Pakistan

