CEC committed to hold Elections in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Raza says the Commission is committed to hold upcoming “Elections 2018” in a free and transparent manner.

He was addressing a ceremony regarding Public Launch of Training Curriculum for Polling Staff General Elections-2018 in Islamabad on Friday.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the training course for the polling staff is another milestone of ECP towards its reforms. He said the composite training of the polling staff was of vital importance for materializing the dream of transparent elections. He said about nine hundred thousand personnel will be trained under the program and the process will be completed in time.

Secretary of the Commission Babar Yaqoob Fateh said ECP is advancing towards the upcoming elections phase wise and this step is also an integral part of the target.

