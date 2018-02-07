ATC orders Rao Anwar’s arrest by Feb 16 at any cost

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism courts’ administrative judge on Wednesday directed the Investigation Officer of Naqeebullah Mehsood murder case to arrest and produce the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar by February 16.

The police produced sub-inspector Muhammad Yaseen, assistant sub-inspectors Allahyar and Supurd Hussain, head constables Khizar Hayat and Muhammad Iqbal, and cop Arshad Ali before the court amid tightened security, which sent all of them to prison on judicial remand and sought progress report in the next hearing.

The cops were arrested on Jan 26 and had been in police’s custody for questioning.

The then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malir Rao Anwar, and several other cops are absconders in the murder case of Naqeebullahwho was gunned down in ‘staged encounter’ on Jan 14, 2018.

It may be noted here that two eyewitnesses had successfully identified three out of six arrested policemen during the identification parade before the judicial magistrate Malir.

The case was registered at Sachal police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder, 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days), 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 34 (common intention of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.—PPI

loading...