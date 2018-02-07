ATC awarded death sentence to one, 25 years of jail to five in Mashal murder

HARIPUR: An Anti-terrorism court in a verdict announced on Wednesday in the Mashal Khan murder case awarded one death penalty, sentenced five others to 25 years in jail and acquitted 26 suspects without punishment, Aaj News reported.

ATC Judge Fazal Khan Subhan read out the verdicts against each of the 57 arrested suspects presented before the court.

Prime accused Imran Ali, who confessed to shooting Mashal before a judicial magistrate, has been given the death sentence. Five accused were sentenced to 25 years of jail while the 25 others were given 4 years each in prison.

The court said those acquitted did not play a role in the lynching of the Mardan university student.

However, the counsel for the defence said they would challenge the ATC’s verdict on Thursday.

Total of 61 people were charged in the FIT, out of which 57 were apprehended and presented before the court.

Mashal Khan, 23, was a student of Mass Communications at Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University, was beaten and shot to deathby an angry mob on April 13, 2017, after he was accused of blasphemy.

The investigation later revealed that his murder was politically motivated and had nothing to do with blasphemy.

loading...