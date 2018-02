Kohat: Police arrest central accused Mujahid Afridi’s friend Shahzeb in Kohat’s Asma Rani murder case.

According to police, “The arrested person Shahzeb did not only help Mujahid Afridi escape abroad, but also did reeking of Asma Rani, which is still under investigation.”

Allegedly, Mujahidullah Afridi killed Asma Rani when she refused his marriage proposal on January 28. He then fled out of the country.

Police has already arrested Mujahid’s brother.

loading...