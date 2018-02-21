Asma murder case: SC orders to submit challan in 10 days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered the authorities to submit challan in murder of four year old Asma.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo moto notice case on the killing of 4-year old girl Asma.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked the Deputy Advocate General Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa to inform the court that whether the accused have been arrested and a challan is submitted in this regard.

The deputy advocate general replied that the accused Ghulam Nabi was arrested and is in judicial custody.

The apex court ordered him to submit challan in the case within 10 days.—APP

