Ashiana Housing scandal: NAB arrests Ahad Cheema

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema from the office of Punjab Power Company here.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB arrested Ahad Cheema for not appearing before a combined investigation team of NAB which was investigating charges against him regarding illegal allotment of land for Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme.

Ahad Cheema, currently the chief executive officer of the Punjab Thermal Power Ltd, was arrested after he failed to appear before the investigation team for the third time, despite the notices issued on Feb 2 and Feb 16.

It may be mentioned here that NAB was investigating the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project regarding allotment and purchase of 32 kanals at Mouza Tedha Cantt Lahore.—APP

