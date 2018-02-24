Asfandyar for resolving political issues in Parliament

CHARSADDA: President of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday termed parliament the best forum to solve political issues.

Talking to media, Khan said politics of confrontation is never helpful for democracy and the country.

Responding to a question, the ANP leader said senate and next general elections should be held on time in the best interest of the country.

Criticizing the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he alleged the provincial government was involved in mega corruption including billion trees tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit projects.

