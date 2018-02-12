Army Chief, Turkish envoy discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security issues.

The two sides noted the exceptional mutual relations between the brotherly Nations and pledged to further improve the same.

Visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost also called on General Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management with him.—Radio Pakistan

