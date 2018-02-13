Any Indian aggression or misadventure will not go unpunished: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan says any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location will not go unpunished and shall be met with an equal and proportionate response.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said Pakistan will pay India in its own coin in case of any Indian misadventure. He said we will defend robustly every inch of Pakistan’s soil.

He said instead of the knee-jerk reaction of blaming Pakistan without substantiation, India must answer for state-sponsored espionage against Pakistan. He said living evidence in person of KulbushanYadev is in front of the world.—Radio Pakistan

