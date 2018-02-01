Alleged killer arrested in Chaman footballer murder case

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Chaman Saifullah Ketran Thursday said Levies forces have arrested an alleged killer of local footballer Nasir Ahmed.

Khatran told a press conference that accused Aulia s/o Muhammad Hanif has confessed killing of his friend Ahmed during picnic at Kozak Top Mountain.

He said levies forces had found the body of Ahmed from Kozak Top mountain on January 25.

According to Ketran, Aulia told Levies forces during interrogation that he killed his friend over a pistol which he like it.