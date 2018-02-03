Afghan, Pakistan officials meet in Kabul to talk differences

KABUL: Pakistani and Afghan officials have met for a second round of talks about allegations levelled against Islamabad in the wake of recent deadly militant attacks in Kabul that have killed over 200 people.

A joint statement after the day-long meeting in the Afghan capital said the two sides promised to keep talking.

Kabul accused Islamabad of harboring the Taliban, but Pakistan denies the charges.

Islamabad says Saturday’s meeting was part of a larger dialogue while the Afghans billed it as a response to their accusations against Islamabad.—AP

