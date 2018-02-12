Accused Imran indicted in Zainab murder case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted accused Imran Ali in Zainab murder case.

ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad held the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.The court also recorded evidence of ten prosecution witnesses.

Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Asghar and Abdul Rauf Wattoo were also present during the hearing besides defence counsel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had directed the trial court to conclude the trial in seven days after holding the proceedings on daily basis.

The police had declared accused Imran Ali guilty in the challan (charge-Sheet) and submitted a list of 55 witnesses.—APP

