213 Pakistani prisoners detained in Bagram, Pul-e-Charkhi jails

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Thursday informed the Senate that some 213 Pakistanis were detained in Bagram and Pul-e-Charkhi jails (Afghanistan) and efforts were being made to set free them.

In his ministerial response to a point of public importance regarding media reports that some 200 Pakistanis had been detained in Bagram prison Afghanistan and most of them had undergone their sentence but still detained in the jail, the minister said no demand came from any quarters in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan embassy officials were given access to meet the prisoners in three groups in Bagram. However,

they (officials) were not allowed to held meeting with the prisoner individually, he said.

The minister said all the prisoners were in good health. The officials were also not yet informed under which charges the prisoners were detained, he said.

In response to another point of public importance, Mushahidullah Khan told the house that PIA flights from Quetta to Dubai and Quetta to Turbat and Gwardar were suspended due to shortage of aircrafts.

He said PIA had total 33 aircrafts and out of which 20 were on leased.

The flights would be resumed once new aircrafts inducted in the PIA fleet, he said.—APP

