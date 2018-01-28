Zainab murder case: SC forms JIT to probe anchorperson’s allegations

LAHORE: Supreme Court Sunday has ordered to present the challan of Zainab murder case soon.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case at Supreme Court Lahore Registry today.

During the hearing, the court showed displeasure over allegation leveled by a senior anchorperson and formed a committee to probe the allegations.

Director General of FIA, Bashir Memon will head the Committee.

The court also directed father of minor girl Zainab to fully cooperate with police regarding the probe.

Several senior journalists appeared before the bench and assisted it on the matter.— Radio Pakistan