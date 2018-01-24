Zainab murder: Accused remanded to police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over accused Imran, involved in Zainab murder case, to police on a 14-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC-I Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad amid strict security in a special vehicle.

The police requested the court to grant 15 days physical remand of the accused for investigations. The police claimed that it had DNA test report, video footage and other evidences against the accused, in response to a court query.

A prosecutor briefed the court that the accused was also put to polygraph test and the result was found positive.

He further submitted that the test could be used as evidence and the experts could get their statement recorded. He submitted that as per DNA report, the accused was also involved in seven similar incidents which took place during the past years in the same vicinity. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on a 14-day physical remand and directed to produce him again on expiry of the remand term.

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was found on a garbage heap after five days of her kidnap. The postmortem report revealed that she had been raped and murdered.—APP