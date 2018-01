—File Photo

WELLINGTON: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system in a rain-shortened first one-day international in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand made 315 for seven in their 50 overs and Pakistan were 166 for six after 30.1 overs when rain forced the players from the field.

In the New Zealand innings, Kane Williamson made 115 and Hasan Ali took three for 61.

Fakhar Zaman was not out 82 for Pakistan and bowling for New Zealand Tim Southee had three for 22. —AFP