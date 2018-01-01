Will tell difference between facts and fiction: Khawaja Asif responds to Trump

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign minister Khawaja Asif has responded to United States (US) president Donald Trump’s criticism on Pakistan by saying that Pakistan would let the world know the difference between facts and fiction shortly.

Response to Trump’s stance of “no more” to Pakistan regarding the aid came around an hour after the US president tweeted:

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years.”