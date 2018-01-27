Which haircut suits your face shape?

Web Desk: Haircuts and hairstyles can change your entire appearance and make you look stunning or awful. Therefore always choose haircut and hairdo that suit your face shape.

Oval Shape

The people who have oval shape face are lucky because they can try any hair cut and they don’t have to avoid any cutting.

Round

A hairstyle that adds more length to the face and is face framing. Bangs and layers will slim the face. Make sure it is longer than chin length. Wispy edges or tapered ends, but avoid feathering around cheek level. Hairstyles that add height to the crown area.

They should avoid short bob, blunt cut and straight fringe. Also avoid tight ponytail.

Square

Long hairstyle that soften and frame the edges of the face. Blunt cuts that are just below shoulder length. Feathery bands or a side parting. You can also look for a hairstyle that adds height to the crown. Soften your jaw line with long bangs or layers that start at the jawline.

They should avoid short haircut because it can make the face look square in shape.

Heart

A heart-shaped face looks good with a soft, curly or wavy style that frames the face. Also pixie cuts and shoulder length hair with layers. Choppy layers to add more dimension to the hairstyle. Long bangs will also look great.

They should avoid styles that widen the top of the head and accentuate the thinner chin too much.

Diamond

Many different styles look good on a diamond. A blunt, shoulder length cut or wispy bangs for long hair. Wavy medium to chin length hair. With shoulder length hair you can try subtle face framing layers. Also, bangs are great to soften the diamond.

They should avoid excessive layers and too much volume. Short haircut generally do not suit them.

Source: Visual.ly