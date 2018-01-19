What your face skin defects say about your health?

Web Desk: Sometime your face defects are enough to analyze about your health. Take a close look at your face that can help you to understand any areas in which there are imbalances in your body, possibly preventing a future disease.

Look at 10 face skin defects are trying to tell you about your health.

Dark circles

Dark circle under the eyes may appear due to lack of sleep, smoking, hormonal changes and overuse of coffee and salty foods.

Red nose

Expansions of blood vessels lead to nose’s discoloration. This is facilitated by temperature changes, allergies, emotional stress or a runny nose.

Pale face and eyes

Yellowish face and eyes can be a sign of Jaundice. You should check your liver, gallbladder and pancreas.

Unexpected appearance of moles or marks

If there is a mole or mark appeared on your face, try to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and apply SPF creams.

Rash

These rashes may be caused by improper selected cosmetics, allergies, climate change or excessive consumption of sweets. But if the rashes resemble a butterfly in shape, it can signal lupus. Other signs of lupus are fever, joint pain.

Peeling skin around the mouth and nose

Peeling of skin is due to lackness in vitamins A, C, E or B in the body. It is often caused by general weakness, poor concentration, hair loss.

Sore around the lips and mouth

Sores around the lips, mouth and nose are likely to be caused by the type 1 herpes virus. Sores also break out due to weak immune system caused by stress, illness or tiredness.

Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation on the face is a sign of melasma. It develops faster among people with darker skin. Sun exposure also stimulates its growth.

Thinning of eyebrow and lashes

Eyebrows and eyelashes thinning signal thyroid gland. Its low activity is a sign of hypothyroidism, which is common among above 50.

Acne

If you are getting pimples and acne in the same place, it says that something negative happening in your body.

Note: There are 10 other reasons of peeling, rash which can only be spotted by doctors.

Source: Brightside