What is the reason behind Akshay’s baldness ?

Web Desk: Bollywood’s superstar Akshay Kumar who has always taken his audiences by surprise on and off screen, recently went bald.

Finally, he has revealed that what made him to do so. According to Indian Today, “Akshay had bonded hair before. He never went for a surgery. Unfortunately, the hair that the artificial hair bonded with also started thinning, prompting the doctor to tell him that his hair follicles are too weak to hold bonded hair”.

He also shared that during the Kesari’s shoot, he had to wear a huge turban, which is uncomfortable and hot, so he decided to go bald.

Source: Indianexpress