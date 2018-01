Web Desk: Year 2018’s beauty game is off to a shinning start. Hairstyling with glitters are much-requested in salons.

Glittering your hair has just arrived in beauty world. It is a freehand technique, except with the additional use of glitter, it’s little sparkle can make all the difference.

To create the glitter laden hair look, divide your hair in many sections and paint each layer with liquid glitter. It is temporary and simple.

Source: Swirlster.ndtv