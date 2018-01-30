Home / Life & Style / Events / What happens when world’s shortest, tallest people pose together?

What happens when world’s shortest, tallest people pose together?

Pyramid.png



Web Desk: Egypt is a source of attraction for many tourists including many famous celebrities and personalities around the world. Recently, world’s tallest man and shortest woman posed in front of the pyramid in the African nation.

The Guiness Recoder holders, Turkey’s tallest man, Sultan Kosen and India’s shortest woman, Jyoti Amge  posed for cameras against the backdrop of Giza Pyramids in Cairo. Their photos buzzed the social media worldwide.

Kosen is the tallest man on earth with a height of 8 feet 1inch while Amge is titled as the earth’s shortest woman with a height of 2 feet 6 inches.

These images show their height differences, they stood together for their photo shoot waving and interacting with other visitors and spectators at the cultural site.

Source: Indianexpress

 

 