WB, IFC keen in tapping renewable energy resources in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari says renewable energy institute will be established to conduct research in the existing potential and propose policy matters on alternative energy.

He was talking to a delegation of World Bank and International Finance Corporation co-headed by World Bank Vice President for South Asia Annettee Dixon and IFC Vice President for the region Snezana Stoijkvic in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister invited the World Bank and IFC to extend assistance in the establishment of Renewable Energy Institute.

The Minister also underscored the need of investment in the power distribution sector to modernize the existing infrastructure.

He also invited the World Bank and IFC to consider investing in laying the ABC cables in the distribution network, which will greatly help in reducing the line losses and controlling theft.

The IFC Vice President said IFC is keen in tapping the renewable resources in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also expressed its interest in investment in improvement of distribution network.

The World Bank reiterated to continue supporting the power sector in modernization of transmission lines.—Radio Pakistan