—Photo by DailyPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir has said that Pakistan, as anti-terror ally, has given free to US land and air communication, military bases and international cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16 years.

In a statement on Monday, he said that US has given us nothing but invective and mistrust.

He said they overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.