US envoy to UN Haley slams rumors about affair with President Trump

NEW YORK: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Friday angrily denied rumors she was having an affair with President Donald Trump, calling the speculation “disgusting” and “highly offensive.”

Haley’s comments came in an interview to Politico’s Women Rule podcast after Michael Wolff, author of an explosive tell-all book about Trump’s first year in office, hinted at the affair last week on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

In the incendiary book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Wolff writes, “The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.

Wolff has been widely criticized both for factual errors in the book and his reporting tactics. He told Maher he was “absolutely sure” that Trump was cheating on his wife Melania, though apparently not confident enough to publish it in the best-seller.

Haley denounced the accusation, saying such rumors are a predictable misfortune for successful women with strong opinions.

“It is absolutely not true, she told the podcast. “I have literally been on Air Force One once and there were several people in the room when I was there,” Haley said, a reference to a flight in July from Washington, D.C., to Long Island, New York.

Born as Nimrata Randhawa to Sikh parents who migrated from Indian Punjab, Haley created history by becoming the first woman to occupy the governor’s mansion of South Carolina.

She has since converted to Christianity, but occasionally goes to Sikh services at her parent’s request.

Haley, 46, is married to Michael Haley, an officer in US defence department. –PPI