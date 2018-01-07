UK expresses desire to partner in CPEC projects

— File photo

LONDON: The United Kingdom has expressed the desire to partner in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Commercial Counselor at the Pakistan High Commission London Sajid Mehmood Raja while talking to APP has said that UK has communicated its strong support for CPEC.

He said the UK is the 3rd largest destination of the Pakistani exports globally and the top destination within the European Union.

The commercial counselor hoped that due to the proactive role of Pakistan High Commission London, the bilateral commercial relations would further strengthen in the time to come.—Radio Pakistan