Two terrorists killed in Quetta

QUETTA: Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Quetta on Sunday.

According to police, a mobile squad was on its routine patrol in Nawa Killi area of the city when unknown terrorists opened fire on it. The police personnel returned the fire as a result of which two terrorist were killed.

The police personnel, however, remained unhurt in the attack. Arms and ammunitions were also recovered for them.

Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the police personnel.

He commended the brave police personnel for killing the terrorists on the spot.—Radio Pakistan