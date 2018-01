—File Photo

QUETTA: At least twelve security personnel have been injured in a suspected suicide blast near Frontier Corps (FC) check post located at Balili near Quetta on Tuesday, AajNews reported.

According to the sources, responding to the firing, security personnel also gunned down two attackers.

Security forces cordoned off the area.

The injured security personnel have been shifted to the CMH Quetta where 2 personnel are said to be in critical conditions.