Web desk: Turmeric contain anti inflammatory and antioxidant properties which cause least chances of Alzheimer’s disease and better memory performance.

Gary Small, University of California said that not exactly turmeric exerts its effect but it has ability to reduce brain inflammation which has been linked both Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

This study published in American journal of Geiatric Psychiatry. In the study forty adults between age of 50 and 90 included randomly they had least memory complains due to inlet of turmeric twice a day. In memory test people’s memory increased by 28 percent over eighteen months with the use of turmeric.

Subjects who took turmeric experienced improvement in their memory while the subjects who took placebo did not, said Small

“These results suggest that taking this relatively safe form of curcumin could provide meaningful cognitive benefits over the years,” said Small.

