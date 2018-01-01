Try these common foods get rid of exhaustion

Web Desk: In the world of technologies and machinery we are facing lack of exercise and due to time deficit our eating habits are also not good like eating junk food these habits lead us toward bad health. Sitting in front of computer and continuously doing same work we feel exhaust and our eyes also get affected by this routine.

To keep our eyes healthy, we should eat products rich in omega-3 fats, lutein, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E we should use food like Greens (salad, spinach, collard greens),Eggs, Citrus fruits, Berries ,Nuts and seeds and Oily fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, trout).

To keep our immune system work efficiently we should take Citrus fruits, Red peppers, Broccoli, Garlic, Ginger, Kiwi, and Papaya in our food.

If our metabolism work properly it will help us to burn calories and keep healthy. For faster metabolism we should take these foods Seaweed, Coffee, Tea, Spices (ginger, cayenne pepper, cardamom), Beans and Lean meat (chicken, turkey).

For healthy intestine we should take Broccoli, Spinach, Citrus fruits, Berries and Foods rich in fiber (porridge, bread, brown rice). Most important our brain has to be fresh to work properly if our brain works properly we are able to do all work in a good manner for healthy brain we should take these food Oily fish (salmon, trout), Blueberries, Nuts and seeds, Foods rich in fiber (porridge, whole wheat bread, brown rice), Pomegranate juice and Dark chocolate.

If your eyes, immune system, digestive system and your brain work properly you will feel free and fresh rather than exhaust.

source: Bright side