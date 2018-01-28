‘Trump’s tweet will not affect Pak support to US in war on terror’

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan and the United States are partners in fighting terrorism, which is their common enemy.

In an interview published by the Washington Post, he said if President Donald Trump looks at Afghanistan from Pakistan’s perspective, he will understand that the reality of Islamabad is very different from the perception he has.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the United States have a very strong relationship, but in the last 15 years, it has kind of gone downhill.

To a question about US policy statement that Pakistan provides sanctuaries to Afghan terrorist, he said that no such sanctuaries are left in Pakistan. “If someone provides us with a location, we will take action against that”.

Abbasi said there has not been even a single instance where actual intelligence has been provided to Pakistan and it has not been acted upon.

The prime minister said “we have assisted the US forces and will continue to assist them. There have been over 1.1 million overflights within our airspace of US aircraft going to Afghanistan. There have been millions of tons of equipment and cargo going there.”

He said that this will continue as Pakistan believes that these measures help in the war against terror. It helps bring stability to Pakistan, so we support that effort.

He said on the ground, the reality is that in the last year, 29 suicide bombers crossed over from Afghanistan into Pakistan and attacked our installations.

The prime minister said “we are committed to fighting the war against terror. There are no two ways about it. We have assisted the U.S. forces and will continue to assist them.”—Radio Pakistan