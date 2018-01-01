Trump accuses Pakistan of harbouring terrorists

—Photo by AP

WASHINGTON: U.S. president Donald Trump once again threatend Pakistan in his recent tweets, saying Pakistan has given safe haven to terrorists, AajNews reported.

Trump tweeted that U.S. leaders have foolishly given 33 bilion dollars aid to Pakistan but Pakistan in turns gives lies and deceit.

Pakitsan thought of U.S. leaders as fools, he tweeted.

Trump tweeted that U.S. targeted terrorists in Afghanistan but Pakistan provided safe haven to those terrorists.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Trump’s latest tweet follows the announcement of latest national security srtrategy in which Trump reminded Pakistan that it helps America because it recives “massive payments” every year.

“We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help,” the US president said.

Hitting back at Trump’s comments, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Maj General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has lost 120 bilions dollars and thousands of lives in combating terrorists and defeating Al-Qaeda militants. He said without our support US and Afghanistan would never have been able to defeat Al-Qaeda.

US-Pakistani ties have taken a nosedive under Trump, who in August declared that “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror.”

Trump had already hinted that he may cut off the aid for good.

Vice President Mike Pence told American troops during a visit to Afghanistan on Dec 22 that “President Trump has put Pakistan on notice.”