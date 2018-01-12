Top international hockey players to play in Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: Players from top nations will be a part of the World XI squad which will play two-matches against Pakistan’s national team.

The World XI and Pakistan teams are scheduled to play two-matches in Karachi and Lahore on January 19 and 21 respectively, said a press release issued here from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The World XI team includes players from Argentina, Australia, Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand.

Australian Grant Schubert who will be a part of the World XI squad has gold medals from all the big title events: Olympics, World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

Similarly, three Dutch players have Olympic as well as European Championship medals. A fourth, the 19 year old Turkstra, played in the 2016 Olympics.

Likewise, two Spaniards have Olympic silver and European gold in their trophy cabinet. Phil Burrows is New Zealand’s all-time top field goal scorer. Germany’s Benni Wess is double Olympic gold medalist.

The other German Justus Scharowsky is a World Cup winner.

Pride of Pakistan Sohail Abbas, scorer of the highest number of goals in international hockey, will also play for the World XI.