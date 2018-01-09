Home / Life & Style / Top 9 amazing innovative foods that you will love eating

Top 9 amazing innovative foods that you will love eating

Web Desk: In this advanced information based society, creativity is at the peak. People love doing innovation and experiments in every walk of life.

Have a look at these 8 unbelievable innovations in the food industry, You will love eating.

Geometric Desserts

It is not only a fancy glass décor but also a real delicious cake. It was made by Dinara Kasko, whose true passion is making pastry. She has a degree in architecture, therefore, she fused geometry with cakes.

Ice Cream ramen

This delicious ice cream is made with the combination of crushed ice and condensed milk with jelly noodles at the top.

Pink Chocolate

This innovative chocolate is made with Ruby cocoa beans. It is a fusion of berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness.

Ring-pull coconut

This will let you open a coconut just like a can of Coke.

Colorful burgers

This is an Australian burger, which is inspired by Willy Wonka. It is created with a rainbow colors.

This special blue Burger called Mutant Burgers.

Food covers

Now you can cover your food. This food cover is made of silicon, free from chemical.

Raindrop cake

This is a dessert from Japan, which is like a huge drop of water.

3D-printed candy

This is a 3D-printed candy, which have a variety of flavors like chocolate, vanilla, mint etc.

