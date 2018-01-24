Top 8 Hollywood movies that were better than the book they were based on

Web Desk: Many of the Hollywood movies are based on comics and novels. Movies that are based on book rarely do justice to their source material. But in some cases, they explored greater dimension, fleshed out the story, characters, themes and so forth.

Here is the list of such 8 Hollywood movies that were better than the book they were based on.

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption was based on a novella by Stephen King: Rita Hayworth. The novel was very boring to read but it was not much irritating and lengthy to watch.

Forest Gump

It was such a lovely film, and so much better than that draggy book. It is very hard to spot a single thing which was better done in the book.

Fight Club

The movie was based on the book by Chuck Palahanuik, the movie was even better. The movie takes the story further than the book ever could.

The Silence of the Lambs

The movie bested the book by the same name just by the sheer quality of film-making. Though, the book is also recommended.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

The books were not so interesting to read and the prose was too dense. Also, it had those annoying and distracting poems popping up.

Jurassic Park

The movie was based on Michael Crichton’s book. The book was pretty good but the movie was more thrilling and scary.

Shutter Island

The movie was liked more than the book.

The Godfather

The movie based on the Mario Puzo’s book. The book was detailed in which things are explained better, but watching the story on screen is far better than reading.

Source: Indianexpress