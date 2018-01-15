Top 8 dangerous movie scenes that use less CGI

Web Desk: Computer Generated Imaginary (CGI) is considered as the root of Hollywood movies, but not every movie relies onn CGI. Here are some directors, actors and stuntmen who perform miracles, we never thought to be possible without CGI.

Look at 8 movies that used a lot less CGI than you might have expected.

Tom Cruise climbed Burj Khalifa (1,700 ft) for his movie, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

The car roll scene in Casino Royal created world record

Tobey Maguire’s Tray catching scene in Spider Man

The Paris Café scene of Inception

Air cannons were used while shooting the scene at 1,500 frames-per-second.

The dinosaur in Jurassic Park were not CGI

The dinosaurs in the movie were made by using animatronics and some were guys in dinosaur suits.

18-wheeler flip in The Dark Knight actually exists

Tony Stark’s arc reactor in Iron man was real

Nolan planted 500 acres of corn for Interstellar

After the movie, he sold the corn and retrieved the budget along with a profit.

Source: Brightside