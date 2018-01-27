Top 6 beauty benefits of using coconut oil on your face

Web Desk: Coconut oil is known as a multi-tasker which can replace your beauty products. It has an antibacterial and antifungal properties which can moisturize your skin.

Have a look at the 6 beauty benefits of using coconut oil on your face.

Skin moisturizer

It contains fatty acids and vitamin E that can be good for you skin moisturizer. It also speeds the healing process of your skin and reduces water retention and boosts hydration.

Remove make-up

It helps to remove stubborn waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipstick. Pour some coconut on the cotton pad then sweep it gently along your lips and eyes.

Natural highlighter

It glides perfectly on the skin and reflects pigment. It will glow your cheeks naturally. You can also add a little bit of pigment or broken shadow to get you sparkle on.

Fight acne

Its antibacterial properties can help to control acne. It also kills the bacteria causing acne.

Natural Sunscreen

It has SPF of 4-6 that can protects your skin from the sun rays. It is a perfect moisturizer and sunblock.

Anti-ageing benefit

It helps to boost collagen production which can keep your skin youthful. It penetrates deep into the skin and can give you glow.

Source: Timesofindia