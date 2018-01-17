Top 5 fake stories of 2017, we believed blindly

Web Desk: 2017 was a digitalized year, when many people relied on Social media for news. However, there were some of the weirdest fake news we believed blindly.

Here is the number of viral flawed and invalid stories and news had flooded the social media with a storm. These fake news are still considered to be real, it need to be stop spreading.

G20 Summit’s picture

A picture went viral in which leaders of particular countries were photoshopped. This shows that powerful leaders coming together and discussing something serious.

Kiran Bedi’s tweet a picture in which monuments were lit up in tricolor

Kiran Bedi’s shared pictures of the different monuments around the world such as Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty and they were lit up in tricolor on the eve of the Indian Republic Day.

A young girl went through 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie

An Iranian teenager Sahar Tabar went viral on Social media because she claimed that she had underwent 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. But then this news was declared as fake and the photos were photoshopped.

If you answer the call from 777888999, you will make your phone blast

It was a viral message of 2017, which says that any call answered from 777888999 would make your phone blast. After that many people also shared pictures of people getting their ear burnt. But it was a fake news.

GPS chips in the new currency notes

Indian media had spread the news of Rs 2,000 having the GPS embedded in them. But later RBI confirmed that they didn’t feature any such new currency.

Source: Wittyfeed