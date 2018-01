Web Desk: Abbreviations can save our time, but half of the time we use it without knowing what they actually mean and sometime, the meaning is very clear but what is actually stands for is not known.

Have a look at the bunch of abbreviations that we use on a daily basis and we should definitely know the full form.

DP

ROFL

DSLR

OTP

AM/PM

Yolo

BMW

GIF

Bye

SIM

TRP

GPS

ICU

SSD

ZIP code

Source: Wittyfeed