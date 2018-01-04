This upcoming horror movie trailer will give you nightmares for sure

Web Desk: Sony Pictures released a movie starring horror character Slender Man in which two girls convicted of murdering classmate to please the fictional boogeyman.

Father of Anissa Weier, Bill Weire slams the upcoming horror movie and told the Associated press in a telephonic interview Wednesday that he hopes local theatre won’t show the movie when it is released in May.

Bill Weier quoted, ‘It’s absurd they want to make a movie like this’. ‘It’s popularizing a tragedy is what it’s doing. I’m not surprised, but in my opinion it’s extremely distasteful. All we’re doing is extending the pain all three of these families have gone through,” he added.

Sony Picture did not reply to the emails.

In 2014, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser lured their classmate payton Leutner to a wooden park, where Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, but Leutner managed to escape out of the woods.

Weier and Geyser told detectives they had to kill Leutner to prove to Slender Man and to protect their families. These girls were 12 years old at that time.

Geyser, who is noe 15 years old, pleaded guilty of her act, she was sentenced to 40 years in a mental hospital. While Weirer, was sentenced to 25 years.

The movies trailer was released on Wednesday, it is still unclear that the movie will include any elements from the Winconsin case.

Slender Man is an upcoming American supernatural horror film, based on the Internet meme character. It is all set to be released on May 18.

Source: Hindustantimes