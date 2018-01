Web Desk: Scientists have finally developed an onion that will not make you cry while cutting. It has taken scientists decades to develop the Sunion through a natural cross-bleeding program.

According to The Sun, the onion named ‘Sunion’ is genetically modified and sweet and crunchy.

Sunion will not make you cry because it doesn’t release much lachrymatory-factor synthase, a substance that triggers tears.

This will soon hit the market in March and will be sold in the US.

Source: Deccanchronicle